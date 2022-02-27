Downtown Updates Helping the Bar Scene

DULUTH, Minn. — Covid shutdowns and precautions made downtown Duluth much quieter for a time, with fewer people hitting the bar scene at night, but now the area is coming alive once again.

This past year, the downtown area has seen the return of the Black Water Lounge, and live performances at the Norshor Theater, along with Zeitgeist reopening and Blacklist Brewery moving to a bigger space on East Superior Street.

It’s a sigh of relief for the Carmody Irish pub, which is across from the Sheraton, as the revived nightlife scene means more people bar hopping around Superior Street once again.

“The ultimate goal is to have a vibrant center of the city, to have a vibrant down town again, the way it was 5 years ago, and with the street reconstruction, followed by covid, it’s been a pretty lonely place down here, now, especially with the weather getting better, we know that we’re going to get traffic back, but we need all of you, all of you,” Eddie Gleeson, Owner Of Carmody Irish Pub said.

Carmody is also bringing back live music and getting ready for one of its biggest days of the year, St. Patrick’s day.