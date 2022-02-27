Duluth Denfeld’s Carter Kilroy Commits to St. Scholastica Football Team

The running back was a huge offensive weapon for the Hunters during his senior season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Defeld’s Carter Kilroy has announced his committment to joining the St. Scholastica football team.

The running back was a huge offensive weapon for the Hunters during his senior season while also making big plays on the defensive side of the ball as a linebacker.

Kilroy has also played basketball and baseball for the Hunters.