Duluthian Born And Raised In Russia: ‘I Am Ashamed And Outraged’
DULUTH, Minn. – As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, we’re getting a unique perspective from a Duluth woman, Irina Haller, who was born and raised in Russia and moved to Duluth in 1995 at the age of 29.
In a statement to FOX 21, Haller says:
“I am shocked, crushed and in disbelief. I have no words, but I do stand with Ukraine. I am in sorrow for the people of Ukraine and I stand 100% by them. I am ashamed and outraged by the actions of the madman who puts a black stain on my people. We are not killers, we are not aggressors, we are not invaders. Ukrainians and Russians are brothers and sisters who can choose their own path and live peacefully together next door. We have similarities such as beautiful history together and we have our differences. That is ok, the beauty of life is that the different tiles make the most beautiful mosaic.”