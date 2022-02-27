Giguere’s Game-Winner in Overtime Sends UMD Women’s Hockey to WCHA Final Face-Off

The Bulldogs will now head to Ridder Arena in Minneapolis next weekend and will face top-seeded Minnesota in the WCHA Final Face-Off semifinal.

DULUTH, Minn. – Elizabeth Giguere scored 2:30 into overtime on Saturday afternoon to give the No. 5 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team the 3-2 win over Minnesota State Mankato to win the WCHA best-of-three quarterfinal series and advance to the next round.

Anna Klein and Taylor Anderson also scored for the Bulldogs while Jojo Chobak made 21 saves.

