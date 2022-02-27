Mayor Not Lighting Duluth Lift Bridge For Ukraine Adds To List Of Other Rejections

DULUTH, Minn. — From London, to Milwaukee, to Minneapolis — structures are being lit blue and yellow in support of Ukraine. But in Duluth, its most iconic structure, the Aerial Lift Bridge, is not. Mayor Emily Larson is instead sticking with the usual lighting of the less-visible Enger Tower, which went blue and yellow over the weekend after community requests to light the city for Ukraine. But some in the community wonder if Enger can be lit, why not the Lift Bridge?

“I really hope that there’s a change because, oh my god, here’s this beautiful iconic bridge that can make a statement,” said Kris Greer, board chair at the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, or MOCA.

The issue around the Lift Bridge goes back two years when Larson started rejecting all special lighting requests for the structure, like those from Greer at the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, which got the city to light the bridge teal in years past.

“One woman said I looked into why the bridge was teal, I realized my mother had some of the symptoms, I got her to the doctor, she’s had surgery, she was diagnosed early, and because of that aerial lift bridge shining teal, we’re going to have her this Christmas,” Greer said.

The rejections from City Hall also came after Larson’s administration installed a $155,000 multi-colored LED lighting system that’s controlled remotely by computer.

“I wasn’t given a reason, I’ve asked many times but I haven’t been given a reason,” Greer said.

FOX 21 reached out to Larson on Friday to find out if the Lift Bridge would be lit blue and yellow this weekend.

Larson said in an email that the Lift Bridge would not be changing colors because in the past, “We were inundated w lighting requests and they are fairly subjective in nature. Enger has allowed us to accommodate a broad range of requests really well.”

But Larson followed that statement Friday by saying, “We do not plan to light Enger at this time but will wait for more public requests to do so – only have had a few people reach out so far.”

By Saturday those requests grew, and Larson announced on Twitter that Enger would be lit for Ukraine. But some believe that’s not enough.

“People don’t really see it as much, it’s not as out in the open, and on top of it, this is just me as a lighting guy, it’s what I do, I wish the lights were brighter too so that it was more visible,” said Ken Pogin, owner of Duluth Event Lighting.

Pogin was tasked with lighting the bridge during the Don Ness administration and into Larson’s until the new LED system was installed. He believes it’s a no-brainer to continue that tradition because the process is so much easier than before.

“Whereas before when we used to light the bridge, it involved a lot of physical labor, but with the lighting now already installed, it’s a question of why.” Pogin said. “I loved lighting the bridge because to me it was personal, it was an art form, the bridge was our canvas and we lit it with light.”

As for Greer, she’s hoping the mayor will change her mind or the council will do it for her so causes, especially those involving health, will shine bright and even potentially save lives.

“We sure miss having that bridge shining teal, telling the Northland about ovarian cancer awareness and that we’re going to continue to fight for women,” Greer said.

The last time the bridge was lit a different color was Nov. 19 2020 when Mayor Larson decided to light it purple “as a moment of unity” during the pandemic. It was also lit blue by Larson April 9, 2020 as part of a “worldwide campaign called #LightItBlue to recognize healthcare providers and essential workers,” a statement read in a press release.

Duluth Council President Arik Forsman tells FOX 21 he expects the Lift Bridge’s lighting policy to be discussed at Monday night’s city council meeting.

As of Sunday evening, FOX 21 had not received any formal announcements from other cities planning to light any structures for Ukraine.