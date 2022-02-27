Salvation Army Among Those In Need Through March FoodShare Campaign

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting Monday, the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign begins for food shelves across Minnesota.

And for the Salvation Army in Duluth, the donations couldn’t come any sooner.

Through April 10, people are urged to donate non-perishable food and even cash so they can buy more food at a lower price from area food banks.

The Salvation Army says the harsher winter, kids eating more at home when school is closed, and the rising cost of living are some of the reasons the food need is so strong right now.

“Rent is going up and utilities have made an increase in both of them so it’s nuts and bolts, and your food is the last thing they’re thinking of at this point. They want to keep a roof over their head and their kids fed,” said Nancy Leslie, emergency services supervisor at the Duluth Salvation Army.

