Sentence, State Trial Loom For Ex-Cops In Floyd’s Killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Three former Minneapolis police officers convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights now face federal sentences that one expert says could range from less than five years in prison to as much as the 25 years prosecutors are seeking for Derek Chauvin.

A comprehensive process to determine how that plays out could take months. Meanwhile, the officers have the right to appeal their convictions, and they also face a state trial in June on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Meanwhile, there is an ongoing federal investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department.