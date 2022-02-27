UW-Superior Wins Fifth Straight UMAC Indoor Track and Field Championship

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UW-Superior cruised to its fifth straight UMAC Men’s Indoor Track and Field Championship this weekend, scoring 254 points, 133 points more than second-place finisher Northwestern.

Cloquet native Derrick Moe won two events this weekend, including the 3000-meter run Saturday. Esko’s Gage Stankiewicz won the shot put.

Meanwhile, the UW-Superior women finished third in the championships, led by Silver Bay’s Alexxa DeQuevedo winning the 60-meter hurdles.

In the MIAC indoor track and field championships, Calvin Boone took home the St. Scholastica’s first MIAC title in school history, winning the mile by breaking his own program record. Meanwhile, Samuel Eben Ebai Jr. took home two individual titles, including the fastest Man in the MIAC honor by winning the 55m dash.