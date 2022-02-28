$50,000 Powerball Win in Biwabik

BIWABIK, Minn. – Someone in Biwabik became $50,000 richer over the weekend.

According to the Minnesota Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Edwards North Country in Biwabik.

The ticket matched four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball, just one number away from the $65 million jackpot.

According to a Monday press release, Unless the $50,000 winner chooses to opt-in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

The winning Powerball numbers were: 15-32-36-48-64, Powerball 19.