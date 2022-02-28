Brule’s Morgan Martens Takes Third Place at 2022 Junior Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Brule, Wisconsin native Morgan Martens finished third in the 2022 Junior Iditarod.

The 15-year-old won it all last year and was able to finish third this year with only eight dogs. Martens was five minutes behind the top two mushers, who finished just six seconds apart from each other. The full Iditarod is scheduled to begin this Saturday.