City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Duluth Heights Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Duluth Heights neighborhood.

The break was reported Monday morning and is located on the 3800 block of Chambersburg Avenue.

City officials say water has been turned off between Chambersburg Avenue from the intersection of Anderson Road and Chambersburg Avenue North. This shut-off also includes the dead-end portion of Chambersburg Avenue.



It is not known how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

