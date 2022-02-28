Duluth Homeowner Creates Snow Sculpture To Support Ukraine

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth homeowner along 21st Avenue East is showing his support for Ukraine through a snow sculpture on his front yard.

Harry Welty has been making snow sculptures for more than 30 years and first made this King Kong vs Godzilla sculpture as an ironic 2022 vs 2021 comment.

However, in his hopes for a great new year, Putin has threatened nuclear annihilation and that made him rethink his design. He now stands in solidarity with Ukraine.

“I just thought the King should be viewed now as the protector of the Ukraine and Vlad the Impaler should be regarded as the reptile he is turning out to be,” Welty said.