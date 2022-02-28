Food Farm Ready for 2022 Farming Season

WRENSHALL, MN – It is about to get busy again at Food Farm, the Community Supported Agriculture farm over in Wrenshall this week as they prepare to start another growing season. The first seeds will be planted on Wednesday that begin the 2022 growing season. The farm puts out 225 boxes of vegetables per week to share members for 18 weeks between June and October. They say about 90% of their shares are sold and they look forward to the hard work ahead in preparing the weekly baskets.

“When things are difficult and it rains for three weeks straight and we can’t get in the field, or it’s just hot and dry, and miserable doing the work, knowing that we’re providing food for people, it’s not just kind of going to some marketplace somewhere, it’s a lot easier to maintain our enthusiasm for the hard work and all the difficulty that go into this line of work. When we really know who’s getting it and we know people appreciate it, that personal connection’s really, really important,” said Food Farm owner Janaki Fisher Merritt.

Food Farm delivers their weekly boxes of organic vegetables to several areas in and around the Twin Ports. Becoming a share holder for the 18 week summer season runs $620, or about $35 per week.