Hibbing’s Ayden McDonald Named Semi-Finalist for McDonald Award

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Hibbing’s Ayden McDonald has been named a semi-finalist for the 2022 McDonald Award, which is given to the top senior basketball player in the state of Minnesota.

McDonald is leading the Bluejackets in nearly every offensive category, including points, rebounds and assists per game. Last week, he broke the program’s single-season record for steals and points.

The McDonald Award is named after Ayden’s grandfather, the late Bob McDonald.