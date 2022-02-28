MIB’s Asher Zubich Becomes Program’s All-Time Leading Scorer

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. – This past weekend, the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys basketball team wrapped up its regular season with a 76-70 win over Ely.

And in that victory, Asher Zubich became the program’s all-time leading scorer. The junior guard is now at 2,716 points, surpassing the record held by Jaylon Holmes.

Zubich and the Rangers will close out their regular season Thursday night at Mesabi East.