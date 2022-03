Noah Hobbs Returns To Duluth City Council

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth city councilor Noah Hobbs is headed back to the council.

Hobbs was voted in Monday night by fellow councilors to serve the remaining two years of Derek Medved’s term.

Medved recently resigned from the council to focus on his growing business.

Hobbs beat out more than 20 candidates who applied for the job.