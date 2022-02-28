North Woods’ TJ Chiabotti, Cloquet’s Conner Barney Score 2,000th Career Points

Chiabotti and Barney used to be teammates on a few AAU basketball squads.

COOK, Minn. – Monday night, North Woods guard TJ Chiabotti scored his 2,000th career point in a win over Carlton.

With that milestone, Chiabotti is the only student-athlete in Minnesota prep sports history to score 2,000 points in basketball and rush for over 5,000 yards in football.

Also this past Friday, Cloquet’s Conner Barney scored his 2,000th career point.

