Northland Wrestlers Qualify for MSHSL State Tournament

The MSHSL wrestling state tournament will begin Thursday, March 3rd at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Northland is sending several wrestlers to the state tournament following the section meets this past weekend.

Hibbing was a big winner with six qualifiers, including section champs Christian Jelle and Drew Shay. Proctor/Hermantown’s Zak McPhee won the section title at 152 pounds. Dusty and Zach Wilke of Grand Rapids finished in first place, while teammate Asher Brenden also qualified. And Asher Hedblom of rock ridge advances to state and celebrated his 100th win.

