Prep Boys Basketball: Home Wins for Cloquet, Duluth Marshall as Regular Season Winds Down

Home court advantage was key for the Lumberjacks and Hilltoppers.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jasper Timm and Brooks Johnson combined to score 60 points as the Duluth Marshall boys basketball team defeated Eveleth-Gilbert 76-62 Monday night.

In other prep boys basketball action, Cloquet held off a fiesty Duluth Denfeld team to pick up the home win 78-75.