President Biden to Speak at UWS on Wednesday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – On Wednesday, the President and the First Lady will travel to Superior to discuss how the $1 trillion infrastructure law will improve the State’s roads and bridges, among other things, and create jobs.

This planned stop comes the day after delivering his State of the Union speech in Washington.

The UW-Superior website says the President will speak Wednesday afternoon in the Yellowjacket Union – Shippar Family Atrium.

The event is invitation-only but will be streamed live on our Fox 21 Facebook page.