Suspect Sought in Bank Robbery at National Bank of Commerce in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating an alleged bank robbery at the National Bank of Commerce on West Superior Street Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the bank around 3:30 p.m. for a call of a robbery.

Police at the scene spoke with a bank employee who said a man entered the bank and demanded money from them.

The male suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and walked out of the bank.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Police say no weapons were displayed during the robbery.

Duluth police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

He is described as being a 5’9″ male with a possible limp wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, white hat, black tennis shoes, sunglasses, dark-colored gloves, and a camo mask.

If you have any information about this incident or this individual you are asked to call 911 and reference case number 22027483.