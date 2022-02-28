UMD Men’s Basketball Advances to First NSIC Championship Game in 18 Years

The Bulldogs will face Minnesota State Moorhead Tuesday afternoon in the NSIC championship game. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Junior guard Drew Blair led the way with 29 points as the UMD men’s basketball team held on to beat Upper Iowa 76-73 Monday afternoon in the NSIC tournament semi-finals at the Sanford Pentagon.

