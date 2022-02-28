UMD Women’s Basketball Clinches Fourth Straight Trip to NSIC Championship Game

The Bulldogs will face St. Cloud State in the NSIC championship game for the third straight year. Tip-off is Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Late free throws would be the difference as the UMD women’s basketball team hangs on to beat Minnesota State Mankato 69-66 Monday night in the NSIC tournament semi-finals at the Sanford Pentagon.

