UMD Women’s Basketball Clinches Fourth Straight Trip to NSIC Championship Game

The Bulldogs will face St. Cloud State in the NSIC championship game for the third straight year. Tip-off is Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Sam Ali,

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Late free throws would be the difference as the UMD women’s basketball team hangs on to beat Minnesota State Mankato 69-66 Monday night in the NSIC tournament semi-finals at the Sanford Pentagon.

