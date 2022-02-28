Veteran Community Upset Over Increasing Fees For Duluth Memorial Day Parade

DULUTH, Minn. — Some veterans and community members are concerned that they are losing some city funding for the annual Memorial Day parade.

Organizers say the city of Duluth used to cover the costs of the Memorial Day parade for free.

Then from 2008 on, there was a “gentleman’s agreement” that the vets would pay $400 for it every year.

Now, organizers say the city wanted to charge them $4,000 this year.

That was negotiated down to $1,500, and the city council president worked the price down even more, so the total cost would be around $720 to $750.

But, the veterans and their family members say that after the price increase, they feel that the city of Duluth should cover the costs after those who served paid the ultimate sacrifice, and the parade is meant to honor the lives lost.

“We lost eight good men in our task force,” John Marshall, a veteran who served in the 1990-1991 Gulf War, said. “Men whose lives were never lived. Men who gave up all their todays for our tomorrows, and we have to honor that. These men were not able to come back home and have families or go to school, have meaningful work, children, grandchildren, there is so much given. And then we got these Gold Star families that have a permanent void in their life until they take their last breath.”

The organizers say that because of this issue, Proctor and Rice Lake have offered to host their Memorial Day parade for free, but that would mean it would no longer be held in Duluth.

“I can’t, I just, I can’t believe it. I just can’t believe the city can’t cover that cost it’s so insignificant with all the other, like I said, the things they spend on bike trails and for bringing tourism rather than giving reverence,” Michael Hennessy, a Gold Star brother and Duluth Honor Guard member, said. “I just want the city to ask them, ‘Where is your patriotism for those who have given their lives for our country and provide the freedoms we have nowadays?”

Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman with the city of Duluth sent this statement in response:

“The City of Duluth is proud to host the Memorial Day Parade. We have met twice with event organizers to discuss cost saving measures for the more than $4,000 in public funds that currently go toward the parade. The City is also willing to phase in increased permit costs over a number of years to allow for fundraising and other measures. Additionally, we are working with all event organizers to better reflect the cost of events as we manage the city’s budget and our commitment to the many great events this community hosts. The City looks forward to working with organizers to find an agreement on permit costs.”