Vision Northland Project Reaches New Milestone





DULUTH, Minn. – The Vision Northland Project reached a new milestone this week, bringing it one step closer to completion.

In a Monday press release, Essentia Health officials announced the new hospital tower and attached clinic are now fully enclosed from outside elements.

“This brings us one step closer to being able to bring our state-of-the-art equipment into the building, being able to orient the layout of patient rooms and begin hands-on training for the high-quality care we will be providing our patients,” said Dr. Erickson, Essentia’s physician lead for the project

This step means crews can now work on flooring, painting, and more interior projects while being protected from snow, sleet, and wind.

“This is when the hospital truly starts to take shape, especially inside the facility,” said Dr. Erickson. “We’re excited about this step as it is a major milestone in this journey toward revolutionizing patient care in the region.”

The project is now about 72% complete, having logged roughly 1.35 million worker hours.

The building is slated to be complete in the first quarter of 2023, with it being open to patients in the third quarter of 2023.