Coffee Conversation: PAVSA’s Bonspiel and Beverages Fundraiser at Wild State Cider

DULUTH, Minn.- PAVSA Executive Director talks this week’s Bonspiel and Beverages Fundraiser. Stop by for some cider and watch 8 teams made up of experienced and new players enjoy a laid-back curling tournament at Wild State Cider Friday. Entry fees, as well as sales of cider proceeds, will go towards PAVSA.