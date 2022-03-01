DFD puts out Safety Reminder for Those Out on Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn. – Anglers, skaters, and bikers were out on Lake Superior Tuesday, soaking up the sun and enjoying the ice while it’s still around.

Though the warmer temps make being out on the lake pleasant experience, there is a safety concern for ice shifts.

The Duluth Fire Department is putting out a reminder for those out on the ice, who may be fishing outside of the harbor in the bay. A few safety measures the DFD recommends are to check wind conditions, let people know where you are going and when you intend to be back, as well as have a measure down to see if you are on drifting ice.

“When you drill your hole, please have a line like a visible chartreuse or pink line, small rope or something on a really good weight that you can put down the hole and that will tell you if you’re moving at all a little bit, just a little bit of movement on that line is going to let you know that you’re moving,” Duluth Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief, Brent Consie says.

Keep in mind, even if the ice looks safe, no ice is ever safe ice.