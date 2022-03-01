Duluth Native Gianna Kneepkens Named PAC-12 Freshman of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former Duluth Marshall basketball star Gianna Kneepkens has been named PAC-12 Freshman of the Year.

Kneepkens was a double-digit scorer in all but two of Utah’s conference games, averaging over 11 points and four rebounds per game. She was named Freshman of the Week five different times during the regular season.

Her 29 points off the bench against BYU on Dec. 4 is tied for the conference’s ninth most for a reserve player since the 1999-2000 season.