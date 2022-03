Hermantown Girls Basketball Tops Duluth Denfeld in Section 7AAA Quarterfinals

The Hawks move on to face Cloquet in the section semi-finals Friday night.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In the quarterfinals of the Section 7AAA girls basketball tournament, Hermantown would get the home win over Duluth Denfeld 61-16 Tuesday night.

