Mayor Larson Changes Tune, Will Light Lift Bridge Through Sunday in Support of Ukraine

DULUTH, Minn. – Yesterday, Mayor Larson doubled down on her decision to not light the iconic Aerial Lift Bridge in support of Ukraine. Today, she seems to have had a change of heart.

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Larson released yet another statement on lighting Duluth landmarks.

The full statement reads:

Good Morning, Sometimes you make a decision based on important variables like rules and fairness and then understand that those things really don’t apply. Sometimes you are working to do all the right things, and your heart confirms that there is more. The community is right. Thank you for reminding me of who Duluth is. Through Sunday, the Aerial Lift Bridge and Enger Tower will be lit in support of, and in solidarity with, Ukraine. What appears simple from the outside quickly gets layered and nuanced with important and relevant details. Thank you to staff who have spent time all weekend and yesterday on this with me. We will have an updated lighting policy in place in 60 days and will share that with the community at that time. With gratitude and hope for our world, Emily

Mayor Emily Larson

This decision comes after Douglas County Courthouse in Superior was lit blue and yellow last night in support of Ukraine.