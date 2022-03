Prep Boys Basketball: Duluth East, Moose Lake/Willow River Pick Up Wins in Final Week of Regular Season

It was a good night for the Greyhounds and Rebels boys basketball teams.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jobe Juenemann led the way with 22 points as the Duluth East boys basketball team got the 61-51 win over cross-town rivals Duluth Denfeld.

Meanwhile, Moose Lake/Willow River scored 49 points in the second half to get the 87-52 road win over Proctor.