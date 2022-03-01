Russia Kills 5 in Attack on Kyiv TV Tower

(AP) – Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have fired at the Kyiv TV tower and Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial, among other civilian sites.

Ukraine’s State Service for Emergency Situations said the strikes on the TV tower Tuesday killed five people and left five more wounded.

The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said on Facebook that a “powerful missile attack on the territory where the (Babi) Yar memorial complex is located” is underway.

Babi Yar is a ravine in Kyiv where nearly 34,000 Jews were killed within 48 hours in 1941 when the city was under Nazi occupation.