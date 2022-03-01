St. Scholastica Women’s Hockey Preparing to Face Gustavus Adolphus in MIAC Semi-Finals

The Saints picked up their first ever MIAC playoff win this past weekend over Augsburg and will now face the top-seeded Gusties on Wednesday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s hockey team picked up their first ever MIAC playoff win this past weekend over Augsburg.

Next up for the Saints is a semifinal matchup against top-seed Gustavus Adolphus. The Gusties swept the regular season series, including a 3-2 overtime win just two weeks ago.

“It is nice to not have that pressure and that target on our backs so we can come in and have the nerves still but we know that we’re the underdogs and we want to upset these and teams and we want to come play our games,” forward Mariah Haedrich said.

“In the past I think we had some intimidation but the competition we played this year has been better so I think that’s given us the confidence that we need going forward here and we certainly played a tough match against Gustavus so we have that taste in our mouths and we want to cash our chips in and see what happens,” head coach Julianne Vasichek added.

Puck drop Wednesday in St. Peter is set for 7:00 p.m.