St. Scholastica’s Emil Book Bratbak, Victoria Dybwad Heading to NCAA Skiing Championships

Emil Book Bratbak becomes the first skier in program history to compete in four consecutive national championships, while Victoria Dybwad is making her first appearance.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica is sending a pair of skiers to the NCAA Championships next week.

Emil Book Bratbak becomes the first skier in program history to compete in four consecutive national championships, including last year where he earned second-team All-American status.

Freshman Victoria Dybwad qualified for the NCAA Championships by recording top-finishes in five of the last six meets, including placing sixth at regionals.

This year’s NCAA Championships will take place at Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah.