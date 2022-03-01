Superior Mayor Grateful President Putting Infrastructure Focus On The City

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Mayor Jim Paine says it’s an honor that President Joe Biden is choosing Superior as his first stop after the State of the Union speech.

It’s a common tradition for presidents to go on a tour around the country for a week or more after their State of the Union address.

It’s a way to promote past successes and talk about future goals for the year.

Mr. Biden will focus heavily on the bipartisan infrastructure law and how it will benefit American cities during his visit on Wednesday.

Mayor Paine says he appreciates how Superior’s growth and infrastructure, especially as a port city, is taken seriously by the administration.

“It’s very exciting,” Paine said. “It’s really an honor to be the first city that the president stops at after the State of the Union address. That says that Superior, Wisconsin is one of the highest priorities of the federal government and it’s about infrastructure. The president is going to come and talk about directly investing in the roads and bridges, broadband and sewer systems of Superior, Wisconsin. We couldn’t be more excited.”

He adds that there may be some parking and traffic changes for a few hours on Wednesday, but it shouldn’t cause too much of a headache getting around the area.