Superior YMCA Steps Up To Help Royalton Manor Residents Without Hot Water

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior YMCA is helping residents of the Royalton Manor who have been affected by a hot water outage there.

Those residents are welcome to stop in and use free passes to hot showers for the next few days until the hot water issue at Royalton Manor is completely fixed.

Typically, a shower pass is $3/day.

“We are a community-based organization, and I feel like this is a pretty simple way to engage the community and to also help our community and give them a nice warm place to shower,” Hannah Bourgault, who does marketing and community outreach for the Superior YMCA, said. “I know I didn’t have hot water for a bit, and I was so thankful that I worked here and that I could just shower here and so I can’t imagine not having hot water and not having a place to go for it.”

The YMCA encourages those coming in for showers to bring their own towels.

Residents tell FOX21 they lost hot water on Saturday morning, but weren’t notified of the issue.

We reached out to Royalton Manor but haven’t heard back yet.