UMD Men’s Basketball Falls to Minnesota State Moorhead in NSIC Championship Game

The Bulldogs now wait to see if their resumé is strong enough to send them to the NCAA tournament.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sophomore Joshua Brown led the way with 25 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the UMD men’s basketball team fell to Minnesota State Moorhead 81-73 to win the NSIC championship at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Bulldogs now wait to see if their resumé is strong enough to send them to the NCAA tournament. The selection show is schedule for Sunday, March 6th.