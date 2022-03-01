UMD Women’s Basketball Captures Second Straight NSIC Tournament Championship

Senior Brooke Olson was named tournament MVP for the second straight year after leading the way with 21 points.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The UMD women’s basketball team dominated from start to finish as they defeated St. Cloud State 62-39 to win its second straight NSIC tournament championship and third in the past four seasons.

Senior Brooke Olson was named tournament MVP for the second straight year after leading the way with 21 points.