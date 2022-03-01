Volunteers Coming to Spirit Mountain to Help with 18th Great Lake Mono Ski Madness Camp

With over forty volunteers helping out, some specialized clinicians will be coming from as far as the Rocky Mountains.

DULUTH, Minn.- After missing last year, the Great Lake Mono Ski Madness Camp is back for its 18th year.

The camp is specialized for those with a lower extremity disability that use a mono-ski.

The goal of the camp is to help those who are skiing at a beginner level to become independent skiers.

Spots are already filled up as the camp is limited to 18 participants.

“Volunteers, you don’t find better ones in our program, they’re just tremendous,” said Eric Larson, Supervisor of Sports and Rec Department for the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute.

“They share the passion, so I love that. I love to see folks come to us not sure quite how they’re gonna give back and they learn what it takes to teach and they show up and make it happen,” he said.

The camp will be taking place at Spirit Mountain Wednesday through Friday.