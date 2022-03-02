Carmody Irish Pub Celebrates Mardi Gras

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday is Mardi Gras, the last day before season of Lent begins, and traditionally a day to get in those last fatty foods before 40 days of fasting.

Carmody Irish Pub celebrated Tuesday as they do every year with a Polish tradition of having paczki’s in house, a sweet jelly filled donut. Along with that, they were serving Hurricane cocktails, and had live music from performer Mississippi Mike.

Though Carmody’s is an Irish pub, owner Eddie Gleeson has a sweet spot for Polish traditions.

“Duluth had a very cohesive Polish community in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s and ironically this Irish boy started out in a Polish parish. So, I got accustomed to their customs,” Carmody Irish Pub Owner, Eddie Gleeson says.

With St. Patrick’s day just around the corner, Carmody’s is already getting prepared for the holiday as it is one of their biggest days of the year.