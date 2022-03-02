Duluth East Girls Basketball Team Records First Winning Season in Ten Years

The Greyhounds picked up wins in 11 of their last 15 games.

DULUTH, Minn. – What a year it’s been for the Duluth East girls basketball team.

The Greyhounds finished their regular season at 14-12, their first winning season in a decade. In fact, they picked up wins in 11 of their last 15 games.

“Over the past couple years, it’s been me, Macy and Riley especially. We’ve all been really young. So having a couple years of experience under our belt definitely helped and having Rachel back to has been great for us,” said senior guard Ashlynne Guenther.

“We’ve been really trying to improve our culture and that starts with leadership, starts with our seniors and our juniors. And they’ve done an outstanding job of leading and getting girls into the gym, playing hard, playing all year round. And that’s what it really takes to be successful, especially at the 4A level,” head coach Richard Windt said.

The Greyhounds now get set for the section playoffs where they will open up Thursday night against Andover.