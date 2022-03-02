Hermantown Boys Hockey Rolls Past Duluth Denfeld to Win Section 7A Championship

DULUTH, Minn. – In a game that got out of hand right from the start, the Hermantown boys hockey team rolled past Duluth Denfeld 11-0 to win the Section 7A championship Wednesday night at Amsoil Arena.

