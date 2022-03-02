Jason Kalin Stepping Down as Head Coach of Superior Boys Hockey Team

Under Kalin's watch, the Spartans won three state titles in 2003, 2005 and 2015.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Big news across the bridge as Jason Kalin is stepping down as head coach of the Superior boys hockey team. The story was first reported by Jamey Malcomb of the Duluth News Tribune.

Kalin has spent the past 21 seasons with the program, racking up 317 wins, 14 state tournament appearances, including seven in the state title game. And under Kalin’s watch, Superior won three state titles in 2003, 2005 and 2015.