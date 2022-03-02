NCAA Announces Findings, Issues Penalties Regarding Investigation into Former CSS Men’s Hockey Coach Kevin Moore

Among the penalties against the Saints athletic department include two years probation and $2,500 fine.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wednesday, the NCAA announced their findings in the investigation into former St. Scholastica men’s hockey coach Kevin Moore.

The NCAA says that Moore provided impermissable benefits for three international student-athletes in the form of loans for off-campus housing and a free meal. He also attended voluntary athletic activities that coaches are prohibited from attending. Moore was let go from the program after one season last year.

The NCAA has issued the following penalties for the Saints athletic department:

– Two years of probation

– A $2,500 fine

– A one-year show-cause order for Kevin Moore, where his next employer must require him to attend the 2022 NCAA Regional Rules seminar

– St. Scholastica must undergo an outside audit of its athletics policies and procedures, with emphasis on policies relating to international student-athlete matriculation

CSS interim athletic director Merissa Edwards issued this statement:

“We accept the sanctions from the committee as the College of St. Scholastica takes seriously its responsibility to follow the rules and regulations set forth by the NCAA. We strive to improve our policies and procedures when it comes to educating our coaches, staff and student-athletes on NCAA Division III bylaws.”

For the full statement from CSS, click here. For the full statement from the NCAA, click here.