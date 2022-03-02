Pres. Biden Stops at UWS to Talk Bolstering Blatnik Bridge, Other Northland Infrastructure Needs

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Bridges were front and center of President Biden’s speech as he made Yellowjacket Union at UWS his first stop after the State of the Union Address Tuesday.

“Hello Wisconsin, the President said to cheers, “and if you’re hearing me across the river hello Minnesota.”

On his way to UWS President Biden stopped under the Blatnik Bridge near the massive Twin Ports Interchange Project to get an up-close look at the shape the bridge was in.

“Corrosion over the years has lowered the weight it can sustain and safely handle,” said Pres. Biden.

Issues union workers see firsthand when they work on the bridge.

“My sisters and brothers are at work coating these bridges and it’s not just to make them look good, it’s to keep them strong, safe, and protect them from corrosion,” said Gordon Smith, Vice President of the International Union of Painter and Allied Trades.

The state of the Blatnik as the connector between Duluth and Superior connected each speakers’ remarks to the President’s larger message of the need to invest in infrastructure.

“Since 2018 the bridge has been required, is required to be re-fixed every 4 years and have a usual inspection,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said. “And without significant additional funding, the bridge will continue to decay and eventually be closed.”

Closed, or worse collapsed — which Biden himself witnessed just after leaving Pittsburgh a few months back.

“A bridge that is as high off the ground as this bridge collapsed completely,” Biden said, “for the same reasons that this bridge is in trouble.”

Biden’s trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure package is expected to provide Minnesota an estimated $4.8 billion and Wisconsin about $5.4 billion dollars for roads and bridges.

“That right there is the crux of this issue,” said Evers.

“By investing in infrastructure we’re not just investing in safer roads and bridges, we’re investing in a stronger and more resilient economy and then jobs and small businesses and communities it’s the connecting dot,” he said.

It would also provide $8.4 million to the Port of Superior through the Port Infrastructure Development Program, and $14 billion to the Army Corps of Engineers to upgrade ports and waterways and improve climate resilience with more than 500 projects across 52 states.

“In the Northland we know all the impact of extreme weather events on our infrastructure and that’s why we work together to make sure that this new law will improve the resilience for our infrastructure so that we are better prepared for the impacts of climate change and the next severe storm and flooding that it will bring,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

All in all the President says investing in how America gets around will pave the way for where the country goes in the future.

“This legislation is about more than just the bridge or the bridges it’s about opportunity. Opportunity. Across the region and across the country. Investing in your port, your airports and more.”