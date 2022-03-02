Stabbing in Duluth Leaves Woman in Critical Condition

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police say a woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed Wednesday morning in the Kenwood neighborhood.

Authorities were dispatched to an address on Kenwood Avenue around 5:15 a.m. on reports of a stabbing.

Police say the male suspect and the female victim were in a domestic relationship.

The male suspect is in custody and is being detained as the investigation into the incident continues.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.