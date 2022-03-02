U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany Responds to Biden’s Visit

He says he ultimately didn’t vote on the President's bill because he feels it was a Trojan horse for what he calls Democrats' big social spending agenda.

DULUTH, Minn.- Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin stopped by FOX 21 to give his take on the President’s infrastructure tour.

Tiffany says he agrees with Biden about investing in the nation’s aging infrastructure but calls the President’s visit to Superior insulting because of his administration’s cancellation of the Twin Metals leases, ultimately eliminating the prospects of some good-paying union jobs.

He says he ultimately didn’t vote on the President’s bill because he feels it was a Trojan horse for what he calls Democrats’ big social spending agenda.

“Some of the stuff he’s talking about with the infrastructure bill which I voted against has nothing to do with infrastructure,” Tiffany said. “I mean there’s only about 10-20% of that bill was actually about building roads, building bridges building pipelines and I think some of the stuff he’s more focused on like trails and things like that rather than the hard infrastructure that so important to keep America prosperous.”

Representative Tiffany and Minnesota 8th District Congressman Pete Stauber released a joint statement urging the President to change his tactics to make America more energy and mineral independent from foreign nations.