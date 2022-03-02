Virginia City Hall Lights Up For Ukraine

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The city of Virginia joined cities across the world Tuesday in standing with Ukraine.

“Tonight through March 15, the City Hall cupola will be lit in blue and yellow as a sign of support for those ensuring that the Human Rights of the Ukrainian nation are preserved,” a post read on the city’s Facebook page with a picture.

This comes as the city of Duluth lit the Lift Bridge for Ukraine Tuesday after lighting Enger Tower blue and yellow over the weekend, and after the Douglas County Courthouse lit up for Ukraine Monday night.