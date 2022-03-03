Annual Grad Fair Held Today at UMD

DULUTH, MN – UMD held its annual Grad Fair today in the Kirby Ballroom. Students were able to purchase everything they need for graduation such as caps, gowns, rings, and diploma frames. Several booths were also so up for the students to receive additional information about commencement and careers. There is an added excitement this year with it being the first in person ceremony since 2019.

“The students that we’ve talked to are just thrilled that they’re going to be able to go through that commencement ceremony. And you know for every year there’s the students that are like ‘Oh I don’t know if I want to sit through three hours.’ They’re really excited to sit through the ceremony this year. So, we’re thrilled to be able to participate and help provide the things that you need to make that happen,” said Julie Feiring, Sales and Marketing Manager at UMD Stores.

As for the students, there has been a growing concern that this year’s commencement would suffer the same fate as the previous two. Once the word came out that there would be an in person ceremony, the graduates excited and happy that there will be an event that their family members can attend.

“Having my family see me walk is probably the highlight of my career here, honestly, because they’ve all pushed me to do better in life. So it’s super nice to actually be in person and have them see that I accomplished something,” said graduating senior Lexi Tschida.

Graduation will take place Saturday, May 7 at AMSOIL Arena with a morning and afternoon commencement ceremony.