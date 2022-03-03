City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Duluth Heights Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Duluth Heights neighborhood.

The break was reported Thursday morning and is located on the 100 block of Deerwood Street.

City officials say water has been turned off on all of Deerwood Street which is impacting 17 households.



It is not known how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.